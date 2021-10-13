BLACKPINK Refuses Gifts From Fans; Urges Them To Donate 'at Places In Need'

The South Korean girl group BLACKPINK have urged their fans to donate their gifts to places in need. With record-breaking singles, both in group and solo, the group is one of the biggest girl bands in the world. As a token of their love and appreciation, fans across the world have sent gifts and letters to the band which now won't be accepted by the band.

With the extensively growing fandom, officially called 'Blinks', the group is known for receiving adoring presents and gifts in the form of plush toys, chocolates, hand-crafted artefacts and more. From fan meetings to post, the humongous fandom never fails to show their love to the band in every form available.

BLACKPINK to refuse gifts from Blinks

However, BLACKPINK has taken a decision to ask Blinks to refrain from sending them gifts and instead donate them for a good cause. Letters were the only exception made by the group. Their company, YG Entertainment released a statement to convert the group's decision to the fans. The statement read,

''We would like to inform our grateful fans who always support BLACKPINK about fan support. BLACKPINK members have been struggling for a long time to tell you about the support and gifts that fans have prepared. For BLACKPINK's special days in the future, we would like to politely refuse the anniversaries (group debut anniversary, solo debut anniversary, birthday), broadcasts (music broadcasts, radio, entertainment), performances (snacks, donation wreaths) and postal gifts. We would appreciate it if you could indirectly deliver the gifts and support you are preparing to convey your heart to places in need or for good things.''

Blinks' reaction to BLACKPINK's decision

After the statement was released, several fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion with one user who wrote, ''The girls themselves deciding not to accept fan gifts except letters and to give it instead to those who are in need. i'm touched, i stan the right girls''. Many believed that the girls took the right step as fans will now contribute to a greater cause.

Debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK consists of four members namely Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa. They are known for their songs like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream and more.

Image: Instagram/@blackpinkofficial