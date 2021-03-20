Blackpink Rose Becomes Fastest Korean Female Soloist To Hit 100M Views With On The Ground

Korean female pop group Blackpink just added another accomplishment to their name as one of their members made history with her new single. Blackpink's Rose released her debut single On The Ground on the 12th of March this year with its music video. The visual treat was nothing less than a spectator as Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, from across the globe supported and liked Rose's debut single On The Ground music video.

Blackpink's Rose's On The Ground mv break records

On The Ground music video released on Youtube has become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views by a Korean female soloist, therefore bagging Rose a new title. The music video took around seven days to reach the milestone, breaking the record of her fellow group member, Jennie's record with Solo which had hit 100 million in 23 days. The lead single released under the singer's debut album, R, is written by Rose along with Amy Allen, Raúl Cubina, Jon Bellion, Jorgen Odegard, and Teddy Park.

On The Ground mv also holds the record for the highest debut views within 24-hours on Youtube by garnering 41 million views. Rose's fans took to Twitter to celebrate the singer's success as they trended #OnTheGround100M on Twitter. The overwhelming support from her fans came after her debut album was highly anticipated as it was being pushed back for several reasons.

Rose thanked Blinks

The 24-year-old South Korean singer took to her social media to thank her fans who supported her and streamed her music online. Sharing several snippets and BTS pictures from her music video, the artist wrote 'Blinks we made it!'. Furthermore, she thanked her fans writing that the team worked very hard to make the video and she is glad that fans enjoyed it.

Blackpink member Jisoo and fans reaction

Fellow member Jisoo dropped a compliment on Rose's Instagram post like several other fans who congratulated the young singer for achieving such a feat. Fans flooded wishes and congratulatory messages for the singer while some complimented her beauty. Similar to Instagram, Twitter was also flooded with compliments for the singer. Rose's songs in her debut album, R, will include tracks like On The Ground and Gone.

