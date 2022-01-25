BLACKPINK Scripts New Milestone With 'Kill This Love'; Fans Demand A Comeback

Touted as one of the biggest girl bands in the world, BLACKPINK has added another feather to their hat as their 2019 single Kill This Love achieved a new milestone on YouTube. The peppy track accompanied by a visually stunning music video was released on April 5, 2019. Additionally, the popular single has several other world records to its name along with starting dance trends on social media.

BLACKPINK 'Kill This Love' music video

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The impressive amount was achieved two years and nine months since its release. It is also interesting to note that this is the band's second music video to achieve a similar feat as their 2018 single DDU-DU DDU-DU has also accumulated over 1.5 billion views on the platform.

The official social media handles of the band confirmed the achievement by writing, ''#BLACKPINK 'Kill This Love' M/V HITS 1.5 BILLION VIEWS @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!'' Fans were quick to congratulate the four-member band as one netizen wrote, ''Congrats for being the first k-pop group to have 2 mvs over 1.5 BILLION views!''.

BLINKS demand a comeback

While many fans were sending congratulatory wishes to the band, several were demanding the band's agency to announce their comeback, a term coined for new music. One netizen wrote, ''Possibly one of the best MV in recent years but WE NEED COMEBACK! ¡WE NEED NEW MUSIC! YGE, respond to Blinks!'' It was not long before the hashtag #WeWantBLACKPINKMusic started trending on Twitter.

what about new music from blackpink? it's been almost 500 days. — ️️kloo (@aikge) January 25, 2022

Fans, called BLINKS, started demanding the band's agency, YG Entertainment to release new music from the girls. One fan wrote, ''It has been nearly TWO YEARS since @BLACKPINK released music. Why are you leaving them behind? They, and we, deserve better. Let Blackpink make music. We demand that @ygent_official gives answers! YGE, respond to Blinks!''

Meanwhile, the members are known to keep busy with individual ventures as the oldest member of the band, Jisoo recently made her acting debut in the ongoing drama Snowdrop. The youngest member of the band, Lisa broke multiple records with her solo debut mini-album Lalisa. Lastly, Jennie and ROSÉ are being featured in several notable magazine covers.

Image: Twitter/@BBU_BLACKPINK