BLACKPINK Star Jennie's Pics Leaked Online; YG Entertainment Escalates Matter With Police

After several pictures of BLACKPINK's Jennie were leaked online, several fans requested YG Entertainment, the label handling the star, to take appropriate action. Now, the agency has finally responded to the continuous calls from fans and escalated the matter with the police, seeking an investigation to find out the culprit behind the incident.

On Monday, YG Entertainment issued a statement saying it has sought the police’s help to find out who leaked Jennie’s private photos. Through the statement, the agency informed that they are launching an investigation with plans to take legal action against the culprits for invasion of Jennie’s personal photos. They will be pursuing the person responsible for distributing the images online.

YG Entertainment launches police investigation

As per reports, given the pictures being leaked of Jennie online, the agency stated that they have been continuously monitoring the content spread online in September, they also registered a complaint. YG Entertainment has reportedly not issued any statement on it because they wanted to limit the damage already caused, but they decided to take action after taking invasion of privacy matters more seriously.

“However, there have been indiscriminate rumours, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs. We are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation,” an excerpt from the statement further read. Although it is quite unclear about YG Entertainment's reference. A few pictures claimed to be of BLACKPINK's Jennie with BTS’s V had done rounds on the internet, which speculated rumours about them dating.

“YG takes strong legal action against [online] posts that damage our artists’ character or reputation,” the agency further said in its statement. “Regarding this matter, we announce that we have also sued those making malicious posts, or those which repeatedly upload unconfirmed claims, for defamation, distribution of illegal information, and “obscene acts by using means of communication.”