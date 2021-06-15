BLACKPINK Tease Mysterious Teaser Of '4+1 PROJECT' For Forthcoming 5th Anniversary

BLACKPINK will be celebrating their fifth anniversary in August 2021. Ahead of their anniversary, the South Korean group has released a mysterious teaser of their upcoming project currently titled the 4+1 PROJECT. However, other details of BLACKPINK's anniversary project have not been revealed yet.

BLACKPINK releases a mysterious teaser of their upcoming project

On June 15, 2021, the official Twitter account of the band released a minimalistic teaser photo in classic BLACKPINK style with “4+1 PROJECT” written in big font, that announced the start of the anniversary project. The caption of the Tweet read, “#BLACKPINK 5th ANNIVERSARY [4+1 PROJECT]” and also posted a link where all the further information regarding their project will be available.

Fans are quite excited about the upcoming project and expressed the same in the comments section. One of them said, “WHAT IS THIS,” the other wrote, “OMGGGGHAD WHAT???! @BLACKPINK.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

According to Pinkvilla, a representative from YG Entertainment (the agency that formed the band) said, “We have planned various types of projects to meet the love and expectations of the fans. The contents will be released sequentially on the event website (5th.blackpinkofficial.com).” Official details about the project have not been shared yet but some theories believe that the number “4” in the title represents four BLACKPINK's members and “1” represents their fandom, BLINK.

A look at the upcoming ventures of BLACKPINK's members

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's members have been kept busy with individual projects as Rose released her debut single album named R in March 2021. The album sold half a million copies in April, making Rose the first female soloist in South Korea to achieve this milestone in 19 years. A month later, the album was certified platinum.

Lisa is expected to unveil her solo album this month, but there is no official confirmation about the same yet. In May 2021, she collaborated with iKON for their cover of the BLACKPINK song named Pretty Savage. A joint effort between DJ Snake and Lisa is reportedly on the way, as listed on NME. Jisoo is set to star in the upcoming South Korean television series named Snowdrop that is scheduled to air in late 2021. She will be seen alongside Jung Hee-in in the show who is best known for his role in Something In The Rain.

