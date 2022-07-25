BLACKPINK To Release 'Ready To Love' Music Video On THIS Date; BLINKS Beam With Joy

BLACKPINK's highly-awaited Ready To Love music video finally has a release date. After performing the unreleased song at their virtual show, the group comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose has announced that the music video will be out on July 29 at 9:30 am IST.

The announcement was made via social media along with a teaser poster for Ready To Love. The upcoming song marks the group's first project since their October 2020 release, THE ALBUM, which came with the chart-breaking lead single How You Like That.

Blackpink to release Ready To Love music video on THIS date

The music video has been made in collaboration with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. The official Instagram handle of BLACKPINK made the revelation today, July 25, and wrote, "BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE - ‘Ready For Love’ M/V 2022. 07. 29 12AM (EDT) & 1PM (KST) RELEASE." Take a look.

BLACKPINK fans, also known as BLINKS, have been beaming with excitement to witness the girl group release music after almost 2 years. One user wrote, "I can’t believe after 2 years or a year I’m going to hear Blackpink ready for love song is this a dream?” while others already declared the song as a ‘smash hit’.

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment confirmed that the girl group will be making a comeback in August. "We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well," they wrote.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic vocalist Ryan Tedder also teased a collaboration with the girl group, which may come as a part of their August release. In an interview with Good Morning America, Tedder said, "I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album." He continued, "From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound.”

