BLACKPINK’s 'BOOMBAYAH' Becomes 1st K-Pop Debut Track To Surpass 1.3 Billion Views On YT

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has added yet another feather to their crown with the group making YouTube history with their debut music video. On November 1, BLACKPINK's debut track BOOMBAYAH surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. This ultimately makes the MV the first K-pop debut music video in history to ever achieve the feat. The K-pop all-girl band released the song in the month of August 2016.

BOOMBAYAH is the K-pop all-girl band, BLACKPINK's third music video to surpass 1.3 billion views. The first two tracks were DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love. The South Korean girl group is currently the only K-pop artist in the industry to have reached the milestone with three different music videos.

Originally released on August 8, 2016, BOOMBAYAH thus garnered the highest views in just over five years, two months, and 23 days to hit the mark. BLACKPINK on the same day took to their official Instagram handle and expressed joy over the same. They posted two snaps where the first one is the poster of the MV with 1.3 billion written atop. The second picture is a screengrab of the MV on YouTube.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's new songs have been breaking records ever since their release. Recently, BLACKPINK's youngest member Lisa's solo B-side titled MONEY broke records in the United Kingdom's Official Charts (which are typically regarded as the UK equivalent to US' Billboard charts), making her the first female K-pop solo artist ever to chart a song for four consecutive weeks on the Official Singles Chart.

With just one album released since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has broken over a dozen of records with their singles as a group and solo projects. Marking the first solo debut out of the group, Jennie broke records by becoming the first Korean female artist to achieve over 700 million views on YouTube with her single Solo. Additionally, Rosé debut solo track On The Ground set records by becoming the first music video by a Korean artist to achieve 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours.

