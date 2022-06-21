BLACKPINK's Jennie Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Latest Photoshoot Pics; Have A Look

While fans are anticipating BLACKPINK's comeback in 2022, the band members keep their fandom excited by sharing glimpses of their personal projects on social media. From Lisa attending a luxury brand's launch event in Paris to Jisoo gracing a gala for a jewellery brand, the stars often make a style statement. Another member of the brand, Jennie also has managed to keep her fans delighted with her appearances for different brands.

BLACKPINK star Jennie’s Stunning Photoshoot

When it comes to the title of Korea’s ‘It girl’, one of the first people that comes into the minds of people is BLACKPINK's Jennie, and rightfully so, as the singer is known for acing dance, stage presence, rap and modelling. The Whistle star is the ambassador of popular lifestyle brands, making her one of the most sought-after names. Jennie has also appeared on the cover page of various magazines.

On June 20, Jennie took to her Instagram handle and shared behind-the-scene pictures of her photoshoot with W Korea. Her stunning looks in the pics melted her fans hearts all over the world. The hashtag ‘JennieKim’ trended worldwide on Twitter within minutes after the post was shared.

Jennie is known for her bold personality and having a unique approach to her fashion. Similarly, in her recent photoshoot, she is seen wearing diverse fits, from a diva vibe with piercings and dark makeup to an elegant fairy-like look. In the first few shared pictures, she is seen wearing a net top, black skirt, and black coat along with black see-through stockings and net gloves.

In the other, she is seen wearing a shimmering dress that is white in the front and black at the back with a black bow in the middle. Her fake lip piercing too attracted the attention of netizens. Meanwhile, her other fits include a black cardigan and a black see-through midi skirt, an olive green dress with a black beret and lastly, a white silk blouse with a black skirt.

On the work front, Jennie is busy with BLACKPINK's much-awaited comeback after two years. She also trended on social media a few days back as she was reportedly approached for a movie with HBO, where The Weekend is one of the creators. This will mark Jennie’s acting and Hollywood debut.