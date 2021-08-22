BLACKPINK’s Jennie Tops August’s 'girl Group Member Brand Reputation Ranking'

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK's member Jennie topped the charts of brand value rankings of individual girl group members, for the month of August. According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for August BLACKPINK's Jennie ranked first for individual brand value, closely followed by fellow group member Jisoo ranking second, and Red Velvet’s Joy ranking third.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie tops brand value rankings of individual girl group members

As per Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranks first with a brand value index of 3,746,842, a slight 3.68% increase from her index in July. Her band made Jisoo followed behind her in second place with an index of 2,775,397, an immense 31.92% increase from her index in July. Among the top 10 individual girl group members are also: Aespa’s Karina, Red Velvet’s Irene, Aespa’s Winter, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Girl’s Generation’s Yoona and MAMAMOO’s Solar. BLACKPINK’s Rosé was also in the top 30 of the list.

In August 2021, the top 30 girl group personal brand reputation rankings are BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Red Velvet's Joy, aespa's Karina, Red Velvet's Irene, Sespa's Winter, Red Velvet's Wendy, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, Girls’ Generation Yoona, MAMAMOO's Solar, Aespa's Gisele, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Red Velvet Yeri, Oh My Girl Arin, Brave Girls Yoojung, TWICE Nayeon, Red Velvet Seulgi, TWICE Jeongyeon, Girls’ Generation Sooyoung, APINK Son Naeun, TWICE Mina, Girls’ Generation Hyoyeon, Girls’ Generation Yuri, LOONA Chu, Aespa Ningning, Brave Girls Yuna, Girl's Day Hyeri, Girls' Generation Seohyun, Oh My Girl Yua, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s SOLO MV crosses 700 million views on Youtube

Jennie's solo debut track SOLO achieved another milestone as the song's music video crossed 700 million views on Youtube. With SOLO Jennie became the 1st K-Pop Female solo MV to reach 700 million views. SOLO was released in 2018 and was a commercial success and debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart. Moreover, the song attained international success, becoming her first chart-topper on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. SOLO debuted in the charts of several countries, including Canada, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore and the United Kingdom. The song has been certified platinum twice by the Korea Music Content Association.

Image: Jennie's Instagram