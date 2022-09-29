BLACKPINK's Jisoo Fangirls As She Sits With Natalie Portman At Paris Fashion Week

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has been reaching new heights every day. The band has broken several records and is one of the most popular musical groups in the world. Apart from their music, the band's members - Lisa, Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie - have also been focusing on their individual careers. Recently, Jisoo had her fangirl moment as she attended the Dior Spring Summer 023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week with Hollywood star Natalie Portman.

The K-Pop star is known to be a fan of the Thor actor and has often mentioned how she admires her. After the two sat next to each other at the fashion show, Portman took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with Jisoo.

In the photo, the Black Swan star donned a black mini dress and added a pair of trendy black goggles to her look. On the other hand, Jisoo wore a strapless black dress with matching stockings. In the caption, Portman wrote, "At yesterday’s DiorSS23 show with @sooyaaa__. Always inspired by you, @mariagraziachiuri."

Jisoo pens a sweet note for Natalie Portman

Jisoo was seemingly delighted after spending time with the No Strings Attached star. She reshared the post on her IG stories and penned a heartfelt note for the Hollywood actor. She wrote, "So happy to be able to sit next to and talk to @natalieportman, whom I’ve admired since I was very little." "Thank you so much for your kindness. This memory will remain forever in my heart. Thank you," she added.

On Jisoo and Natalie Portman's work front

BLACKPINK recently released their second full-length album BORN PINK on September 16. After promoting the album, which has already broken several records, Jisoo recently attended the Paris Fashion Week as Christian Dior's global fashion and beauty ambassador. The K-Pop star was appointed as the ambassador over a year ago and since then has fulfilled many duties.

On the other hand, Natalie Portman was last seen in Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor reprised her role as Jane Foster after nearly eight years. She will soon star in the upcoming film Lady In The Lake.

