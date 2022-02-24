The member of the popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, Jisoo, recently made her acting debut in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop opposite actor Jung Hae-in. The BLACKPINK star enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Jisoo recently had a candid chat with the BLACKPINK fans, popularly known as the 'BLINKS.' The Snowdrop actor responded to several messages from fans from all across the globe late at the night. In the chat, she talked about video, games, food, and, many other interesting things.

Since the interaction happened late at night a lot of fans were struggling to keep up with the star's chat session and found it difficult to stay awake. The BLINKS took to their social media and shared their thoughts on it, one of the fans also wrote that she is giving up and is heading to bed. The K-pop star was quick to notice this and she responded with a savage reply that is winning hearts over the internet.

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo reacts to the BLINKS comments

The K-pop star is known for her savage replies and when a BLINK shared a post to inform the singer that she was giving up and is going to bed during a chat round with the singer, Jisoo, who is known for her tongue-in-cheek answers, gave a perfect reply for a BLINK. Jisoo wrote, “I didn’t raise weak Blinks." Her response left Netizens in splits, where many users did not like the reply, but most of them thought that it was very encouraging.

BLINK: I'm giving up today too, I'm going to go sleep
JISOO: I didn't raise Blinks to be this weak

One of the BLINKS asked for a midnight snack recommendation and she replied, “Strawberry milk.” Another BLINK urged her to sleep soon, to which Jisoo replied, “I know!! Haha, I need to sleep, but I can’t fall asleep with my phone in my hand."

BLINK: Jisoo hurry and sleep 🔥
JISOO: Ikr!! Hahaha I should sleep but I might sleep while holding my phone..!!

