Last Updated:

'I didn’t raise weak Blinks' | BLACKPINK's Jisoo Reacts To BLINKS Saying They 'Want To Give Up'; Savage Reply Wins Hearts

Blackpink's Jisoo, who is known for savage responses, had a perfect reply for the Blinks when one of them said she 'wanted to give up and sleep'.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
BLACKPINK

Image: Instagram@sooyaaa__


The member of the popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, Jisoo, recently made her acting debut in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop opposite actor Jung Hae-in. The BLACKPINK star enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Jisoo recently had a candid chat with the BLACKPINK fans, popularly known as the 'BLINKS.' The Snowdrop actor responded to several messages from fans from all across the globe late at the night. In the chat, she talked about video, games, food, and, many other interesting things.

Since the interaction happened late at night a lot of fans were struggling to keep up with the star's chat session and found it difficult to stay awake. The BLINKS took to their social media and shared their thoughts on it, one of the fans also wrote that she is giving up and is heading to bed. The K-pop star was quick to notice this and she responded with a savage reply that is winning hearts over the internet.

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo reacts to the BLINKS comments

The K-pop star is known for her savage replies and when a BLINK shared a post to inform the singer that she was giving up and is going to bed during a chat round with the singer, Jisoo, who is known for her tongue-in-cheek answers, gave a perfect reply for a BLINK. Jisoo wrote, “I didn’t raise weak Blinks." Her response left Netizens in splits, where many users did not like the reply, but most of them thought that it was very encouraging.

READ | BLACKPINK'S Jisoo has cute treat for fans as she turns 27; bandmates shower love

Here take a look at the post-

One of the BLINKS asked for a midnight snack recommendation and she replied, “Strawberry milk.” Another BLINK urged her to sleep soon, to which Jisoo replied, “I know!! Haha, I need to sleep, but I can’t fall asleep with my phone in my hand."

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@sooyaaa__

READ | BLACKPINK member Jisoo gets a special birthday wish from Beyoncé; BLINKS react
READ | BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In starrer ‘Snowdrop’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar; check date
READ | BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals member Lisa's reaction to ending of web series 'Snowdrop'
READ | As 'Snowdrop' releases on Disney+ Hotstar; here's how fans are reacting to Jisoo-starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINKs Jisoo, BLINKS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND