BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS’ V Make It To The 'Most Beautiful Faces' List Of 2021

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been deemed to have 'the most beautiful face' of 2021 in a list compiled by TC Candler, which was released on Tuesday. The website has been releasing the Annual Independent Critics List since 1990. They boast social engagement and views more than that of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful, Maxim’s Hot 100, FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women and K-Pop 4 Life’s Bias Wars' lists combined.

The Thai-born K-pop idol has topped the list, which compiles annually for decades by the film critic website. She is followed by Norwegian blogger Emilie Nerang in second place and Somali-Amerian model Halima Aden in third place. The top five also included Filipino-Moroccan actor Ivana Alawi in the fourth place and Momoland's Nancy, a Korean-American singer. In 2020, the winner was Israeli model Yael Shelbia, who secured the sixth position this year. Check out the list below.

TC Candler's top 10 Most Beautiful Faces 2021

Lisa Manoban, BLACKPINK singer Emilie Nereng, Norwegian food blogger Halima Aden, Somali-American model Ivana Alawi, Filipina-Moroccan actress Nancy, Momoland singer Yael Shelbia, Israeli model Tzuyu, Taiwanese singer Lyodra Ginting, Indonesian singer Jasmine Tookes, American model Nana, South Korean singer

Earlier winners of TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces include American actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1990, 1992 and 1993, American actress Lindsay Lohan in 2004, British actress Keira Knightley in 2005 and 2006, Harry Potter star Emma Watson in 2011, South Korean singer Nana in 2014 and 2015, and Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano in 2017.

The film critic site has also released the 100 Most Handsome Faces 2021 list. Myanmar model Paing Takhon has topped the list. On the day the list was released, Paing Takhon was jailed for three years for participating in mass protests post the Myanmar military coup in the month of February. The list of Most Handsome Faces include The Rock and Christiano Ronaldo, Shahid Kapoor, and Bright Vachirawi.

Paing Takhon, Myanmarese model Chris Hemsworth, Australian actor V aka Kim Tae-hyung, South Korean BTS singer Timothee Chalamet, American actor Jungkook, South Korean BTS singer Henry Cavill, British actor Lucien Laviscount, British actor Dean Schneider, Swiss animal sanctuary founder Felix Kjellberg, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie Jason Momoa, American actor

(Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)