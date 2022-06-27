BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Heads Turn In Latest Pics From CELINE's Paris Fashion Show; See

BLACKPINK's Lisa enjoys a massive global fandom. The much-loved singer always managed to garner all the limelight, at times for her albums and sometimes for her impeccable taste in fashion. Now, the 25 years old South Korean singer has yet again stolen all the attention with her stunning looks at CELINE's Paris fashion show.

BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns at CELINE Men's S/S 2023 Fashion Show

South Korean pop stars Lisa, V and actor Park Bo Gum recently attended CELINE Men's S/S Fashion show in Paris. However, Lisa's gorgeous look at the event stunned the fashion police. The How You Like That singer opted for a mini shimmery halter neck dress that she accessorised with high black boots, a belt and a small black bag. Lisa kept her tresses open and her makeup was also to the point. Glimpses from her look are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handles.

BLACKPINK's Lisa jets off for Paris fashion week

Earlier, BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS' V and Park Bo Gum showed up in chic airport looks as they jetted off to Paris. On June 26, Lisa took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her look while sitting in an aeroplane. Going by Lisa's post, she opted for a comfy grey hoodie and a pair of leather pants to fly in her new private plane. The K-Pop sensation also carried a CELINE sling bag and a Loise Vuitton duffle bag with her name written on it.

Anne Hathaway shares throwback pic from Paris event with Lisa and Priyanka Chopra

On June 17, actor Anne Hathaway took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic featuring herself alongside Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK's Lisa. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a brown-coloured shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. Anne Hathaway on the other hand opted for a yellow-coloured collared outfit. The South Korean pop sensation Lisa also went for a similar yellow shade comprising a crop top and a skirt. Sharing the pic, Anne wrote, "Still on cloud nine from @bulgari’s stunning gala in Paris. What an unforgettable evening. 💛#Bulgari #EdenTheGardenofWonders #Bulgari HighJewelry"

