BLACKPINK's Lisa Reveals She Wanted To Quit Music Business Before Band Garnered Success

As fans beam with curiosity to witness Blackpink’s new album this year, band member Lisa recently spoke about the time she almost quit music. The much-loved South Korean girl group, who recently created history by gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, stars four members: Jisoo, Jenny, Rose, and Lisa. In an interview with the magazine, the members opened up about how they made music, moved past their struggling days, and more.

Lisa shed light on 5 years trainee period with YG Entertainment before Blackpink came out with their first single. After having auditioned in Bangkok, Lisa had to live away from her family in Seoul as she underwent singing and dance training for more than 12 hours each day.

Blackpink's Lisa reveals she wanted to quit the music business

Lisa spoke about how debuting was the only thing on her mind during her struggling years, before the band finally released Boombayah in 2016. While Jisoo had to undergo training for 5 years, Rose prepared for 4 years after grabbing the top spots at a YG audition in Sydney.

According to Rolling Stone, K-pop trainees had to adhere to strict rules including no dating and drinking policy as well as they weren't allowed to drive a car. Each month they were tested on their performance skills and styling, without any guarantee of a record deal coming their way. Revealing that she almost quit music amid these restrictions, Lisa said, "I’d call my mom, wanting to quit, and she’d tell me to hang on just another year, just hang on."

Jennie added, "We just endured." The members, however, maintained that YG provided them with proper mental health support. Recalling their apprenticeship days, Rose said “If you told me to do that again, I could never."

Meanwhile, Blackpink has confirmed that their new album will be released this year. The band's latest outing is their first since the hit 2020 debut, The Album. The girl group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, post which they've had a trailblazing stint. Over the years, they've collaborated with notable artists like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and more.

(Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)