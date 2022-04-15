BLACKPINK's Lisa Reveals She 'wasn’t Expecting' Success Of Solo Tracks 'Lalisa' & 'Money'

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean idol group BLACKPINK took only about six years to take over the music charts across the world. From How You Like That to DDU-DU DDU-DU, the four-member band--Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa-- has successfully established themselves as a world-class girl band with record-breaking releases and a sprawling fandom to their name.

While the band's oeuvre is impressive enough, the girls have also paved their own path in the industry as successful solo artists. The most recent member to achieve fame as a soloist is the youngest member of the band, Lisa, who recently revealed that she was not 'expecting much' for her solo debut projects.

BLACKPINK's Lisa talks about her solo debut success

In an interview with Elle Korea magazine via Soompi, Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, talked about the global success of her solo tracks Lalisa and Money. These tracks were from the Thai rapper's debut album Lalisa which was released on November 9, 2021. The catchy tune paired with the rapper's powerful choreography made it one of the most viral songs on social media.

There were several dance trends associated with the song as netizens across the world participated in it. Opening up about the same, the 25-year-old revealed that she was 'not expecting much' in terms of the success of her solo tracks. She further added, ''I simply thought that I’d do my best, then gratefully accept whatever response I received,''

While the rapper had decided to humbly accept the response from her fans, she also acknowledged the overwhelming love she has been receiving from the fans for both of her songs. The rapper further added, ''It’s to the extent where I’m still consistently receiving ‘proof’ from foreign fans that they heard ‘MONEY’ at clubs''.

During the same interview, the rapper talked about an instance when she watched a fan video of her dancing and realized how her fans positively affect her performance. She said, ''I looked so excited and overflowing with energy in the video. It was a moment where I realized once again that I really get so much energy from my fans in person”.

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m