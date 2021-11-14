Blackpink's Lisa Sets New Record As Her Single 'Money' Crosses 200M Streams On Spotify

Blackpink's Lisa has been setting records ever since she released her single Money last month. Last month, Money became the fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million streams, breaking the record previously held by Lisa's bandmate Rosé’s On The Ground. Lisa has now broken a new record as Money surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify.

Blackpink's Lisa's Money crosses 200 million streams

As per Soompi, Lisa’s latest single Money has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest K-pop solo artist to achieve the feat. The song reached this milestone 65 days after being released it was released last month on September 10. It also became the fastest song by a female K-pop artist to achieve 200 million streams on Spotify.

In comparison, BLACKPINK’s song How You Like That is the fastest song by a K-pop girl group to reach the same number of streams, having taken 87 days to do so. Earlier, Lisa latest single also became the fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million streams, breaking the record previously held by Rosé's On The Ground.

The song has also been making waves globally, in the United Kingdom, Money debuted at number 81 on the UK Singles Chart and rose steadily for four consecutive weeks to peak at number 46 for the chart dated October 29, becoming the first song by a female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on the chart. The song also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 90, and peaked at number ten on the Billboard Global 200.

Also, Money's 'exclusive performance video' was released on September 24 and the video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in 15 days and 200 million views in 38 days, the fastest for any K-pop performance video. The video currently has over 250 million views.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion for the single SG. After its release on October 22, the single took the No.1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in 41 countries and also entered into the top 10 in Billboard’s Dance/Electronics Song Charts.

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m