Blackpink's Rose Becomes First K-pop Soloist To Perform On 'The Tonight Show'

On March 17, 2021, Blackpink's Rose appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of the talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her appearance marks the first time the Blackpink artist has performed solo for the show. With this, Rose also became the first K-pop soloist to grace the stage by performing her latest debut single, On The Ground. During her performance, she was accompanied by a group of dancers on the set. The monochrome clip of her performance can be seen below.

Rose had earlier appeared on the show in the month of June in 2020. She was accompanied by the other Blackpink members- Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo, in order to promote their single titled, How You Like That. Rose released her debut single, On The Ground on March 12, 2021. According to Sport Dong-A, Rose’s solo debut, On The Ground had already garnered 41.6 million views within 24 hours after its release. The record was officially broken which was earlier set by PSY with Gentleman, in the year 2013.

As soon as Rose made her appearance on the talk show, her fans, who are known as Blinks, took to their respective Twitter handles to express their excitement. A fan said that she looks ‘stunning’ in the ‘newly shared pictures’ from her performance on The Tonight Show. Another one called her ‘Best girl indeed’ after watching her performance.

A fan simply called her ‘amazing soloist', while another one shared a pair of screengrabs from her performance and wrote ‘the blackswan is glowing’ with a black heart. A user dropped a short video clip of Rose and commented, “The way she ate”. Another Twitter user called her solo performance, ‘world class’.

#ROSÉ looks stunning in newly shared photos from her performance of “On The Ground” on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ pic.twitter.com/tRW9Pgpvlt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Rose's solo debut single was released along with the B-side track titled, Gone. The singles have appeared on the K-pop singer’s solo debut project named, R. The debut project is finally released after a wait of two long years. According to NME, during a press conference, Rose had revealed that she ‘recently recorded’ On The Ground, while her song titled, Gone was originally recorded two years ago for the first time.

Image Source: Blackpink's Instagram