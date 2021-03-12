Blackpink's Rose Drops Her New Solo Album 'R' And Her Lead Single 'On The Ground'

Blackpink's Rose finally released her much anticipated solo album, which is titled R. This album also marks Rose's debut solo album. Rose's solo album 'R' along with the lead single On The Ground was released on March 12th. Get all details about Rose's debut album here.

Blackpink's Rose releases solo album

Blackpink managed to intensify the popularity of South Korean culture and music with its catchy and groovy songs. The group is one of the most well known K pop girl band in the world. Blackpink's members include Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie. Recently Blackpink's Rose released her highly anticipated solo album 'R'. Rose's songs in the album include the lead single On the Ground, the music video of which was released on YouTube.

On The Ground is the lead single in Rose's debut album and the music video has already crossed 5.5 million views and doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. On The Ground features Rose's beautiful voice, with lyrics in English. The video has many visually pleasing shots of Rose.

Ever since its debut, Blackpink has emerged as a leading act in K-pop and has been named as the "biggest girl group in the world","biggest K-pop girl band on the planet" and "K-pop Queens" by various media outlets. The band has achieved a huge fan following. The members most recently collaborated with Selena Gomez for the song Icecream which crossed over 500 million views on Youtube. The music video for their comeback single “Kill This Love” became the fastest YouTube video to reach 100 million views.

Blackpink's "How You Like That" became their fifth song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at number 33 and its music video broke five Guinness World Records. Blackpink's The Album went on to become the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies.Also, Blackpink’s The Album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200, for the highest-ever ranking in history by a female K-pop group.

At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Blackpink won the song of the summer for How You Like That and became the first Korean female act to win at the award show. Blackpink also became the first Korean girl group to ever perform in Coachella.