BLACKPINK's Rose Sheds Tears Of Joy As She Meets Fans After 'Pink Venom' Release

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is touted as one of the most popular female bands of all time. The K-Pop band, which consists of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, have made fans groove to their foot-tapping tracks over the years. As the band is currently gearing up to release their upcoming second full-length album Born Pink, they recently dropped the pre-released track Pink Venom. As the track was widely loved by their fans, BLACKPINK member Rose was recently seen shedding happy tears as she met her fans.

A few videos of BLACKPINK member Rose are currently making rounds on the internet. In the clip, the singer could be seen getting emotional and in tears as she leaves a van and greets her fans. The K-Pop star could not hold back her tears as she received a lot of love from her fans. The singer was seemingly emotional as they released a track after one year and 10 months.

More about Pink Venom

The K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK made their comeback with their new track Pink Venom as it marked their first song in less than two years. In the track, the four members of the group could be seen exuding charm in their trendy and blinky outfits as they showcased their talent. In the track, the band could be heard singing, "It's tonight, I am a flower with venom/After taking your soul Look what you made us do/ That fire that will slowly put you to sleep, so beautiful it's brutal/I bring the pain like/This That Pink Venom," as they acknowledged the power within them. The track has now crossed over 92 million views on YouTube. Watch the video here.

The K-Pop girl band made their debut back in 2016 and since then has broken several records. In 2020, the band released their first full-length album named THE ALBUM which debuted on several Billboard charts with it. The band set a new record with the album as it sold more than one million copies. BLACKPINK became the first South Korean girl band to do so. Moreover, the album also ranked no. 2 on the US Billboard's main album chart Billboard 200.

