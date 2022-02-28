BLACKPINK'S Rose Tests COVID-19 Positive, Label Informs Overseas Activities Cancelled

One of the artists Rose from the South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK has tested positive for COVID-19. The label handling the group was informed in a statement on Monday morning. The statement also stated that the pop group’s other three members--Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa--have all tested negative.

For the unversed, Lisa had tested positive for COVID-19 in November last year. Rose who was set to travel overseas for her tour this week, has cancelled them in wake of her diagnosis. The statement read, "This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK's Rose tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test prior to her departure on February 28th. As a result, some of her overseas schedules have been cancelled."

The statement adds that the other three members of the group are Covid-19 negative and none of them is showing any symptoms. "The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa) have tested negative, and all members including Rose do not have any suspicious symptoms. All BLACKPINK members are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and we will prioritize our artists' and their staff members' health."

Towards the end of the statement, the label requested fans and well-wishers to pray for the singer’s speedy recovery. "We would appreciate it if you could wish for Rose's speedy recovery and support BLACKPINK members' international promotions. We will notify you if there are any changes," it concluded.

The girl band was formed in 2016, debuting with their single album Square One in the same year. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on Billboard 100. Their 2020 studio album - titled The Album - is the first-ever album by a Korean female group to sell more than a million copies.

Image: Instagram/blackpink_rose