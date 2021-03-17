BLACKPINK’s Rosé To Have Big Debut On Billboard Charts With 'On The Ground'?

South Korean K-pop group BLACKPINK is currently in the news after its member Rose released her solo album titled R. Along with her solo album, Rose also released her debut single titled On the Ground. The music video of her lead single was released on YouTube on March 12, 2021. After topping the iTunes song charts across 51 countries, as reported on KBS world, Rose's single On the Ground is expected to debut on the Billboard charts.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé solo single headed for Billboard charts

According to a report in Forbes, soon after BLACKPINK's Rose released her solo single on March 12, her fans across the world purchased her song. It is reported that more than 400,000 people in South Korea bought her song which was released with a B-side titled Gone. After topping the iTunes charts, the all-English single is slated to launch on various platforms like Apple Music as well as on Spotify. On these platforms, the song On the Ground was already chosen for being streamed by U.S. listeners over 100,000 times per day. However for the song to reach the Billboard streaming songs chart, it would have to be streamed for just under a million times a day.

In case it does not debut on the Billboard charts, the song still has a good chance of debuting under the Top 10 or Top 20 category on the Billboard's digital sales chart next week (March 22-28). All these streams and sales numbers will be used to determine whether the song On the Ground reaches the Hot 100 charts or other charts.

Even though Rose's debut solo is unlikely to depend on only the American radios to reach the top charts. However, if it performs well this week, it could be a historic win for Rose, for being one of the South Korean solo artist's act to reach the Billboard Hot 100s.

About BLACKPINK Rose's solo single

According to a report on KBS World, BLACKPINK's Rose's latest single On the Ground has topped the iTunes charts across 51 countries. The news of Rose's debut album song topping the iTunes songs chart comes from her agency YG Entertainment. The agency stated that her latest single has topped the iTunes charts in over 50 countries including the U.S., France and Thailand.