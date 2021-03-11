Blackpink's Rose Unveils Poster Of Her Solo Album 'On The Ground D-1'; Watch

South Korean pop music and artists have been rapidly spreading their influence all over the world in the last few years. Among the many popular bands from the country, Blackpink has established itself to be one of the strongest contenders. While all the four band members have always performed as a group, they seem to have established their own identities. However, Rose is all set to release her first solo album that has been given the title of On The Ground. The first look of the album and its poster have now been revealed.

Blackpink’s Rose unveils On The Ground poster

This will be the first time when fans will get to witness Rose’s single album. Several artists from major bands have released their solo works in the past under the banner of the band itself, and that is precisely what Rose has done. This album was highly anticipated ever since it was announced. The singer has finally unveiled the first look of the album on social media. The poster shows the name of the album in bold, while Rose strikes a candid pose in a fashionable outfit.

Needless to say, the posters went viral as soon as it was released, and fans started sharing their excited reactions as well. While most of the fans simply expressed their excitement with the poster and her look in it, many wrote long messages in order to compliment the singer. They praised the strong influence that the singer has created over the years and how the expectations from this album are quite high. Some even complimented the dress that she is seen wearing in the poster and expressed how they can’t wait for the album to finally arrive.

Rose has been one of the most prominent members of the band right since the start. Apart from Rose, the other band members include Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. Blackpink was formed back in 2016 and has had a successful run ever since, having released several hit songs and having performed at several concerts. Some of their most popular music videos include Kill This Love and How You Like That.