BLACKPINK’s Rosé's Second Single 'Gone' Deals With The Turmoil Following A Heartbreak

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently released her highly anticipated solo album 'R' in March. Rose marked her debut as a soloist with the title track 'On The Ground' which was unveiled on March 12. Rosé' dropped the music video of her second single 'Gone' from her same album on Sunday, April 4. Rose takes a nostalgic trip through her heartbreak in the video.

A look at BLACKPINK’s Rosé Gone music video

Rosé took to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning in which she added monochrome pictures of her and announced the release of her second single. She wrote in the caption "Today was my last performance for ‘On the Ground’ promotions. Thank you all for supporting me throughout this whole journey Please continue to love ‘On the Ground’ and I hope you guys enjoy my ‘Gone’ music video (out in 30 minutes!!)".

The 3 minutes and 40 seconds music video starts with Rosé lying near a bathtub with candles lit at the side. She was seen in a furry green jacket and throughout the video, she reminisces happy and sad moments from a failed relationship. At first, she is seen smiling and laughing while enjoying a conversation with someone on the phone. As the video progresses, she goes from smelling roses in joy and walking happily around with a handheld camera to aggressively throwing ripped pillows in a dark room with a blazing fire in the background.

The lyrics of the song portray the pain she felt in love. She remembers her lover who is no longer together and the affliction caused because of separation. The lyrics elicit the sentiment and say "I can feel the pain, can you?, You had to be the one to let me down, To colour me blue, Hate to see you with someone new, I’ll put a curse on her and you, Ain’t no looking back, now you're dead and gone, My love is gone too." Check out Rosé's video here-

About Rosé's solo debut

Rosé's first single 'On The Ground' from her solo album became the fastest music video to hit 100 million views by a Korean female soloist. The music video took seven days to reach the milestone and broke the record of her group member Jennie's solo which took 23 days to hit 100 million. The single was produced by Teddy & 24 and it was in collaboration with Jorgen Odegard, Ojivolta, and Jon Bellion as producers. Whereas 'Gone' has been produced by Brian Lee & 24 and the lyrics have been penned by J. Lauryn, TEDDY, Rosé, and Brian Lee.

