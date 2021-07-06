Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Make Their Wedding Official; Shares Glimpses From The D-day

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently took to their respective Instagram handle to make their wedding official. The singers made their wedding public three days after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Reportedly, the couple exchanged their vows in Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, on July 3, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple started dating back in 2015 after they met each other on The Voice.

Glimpses from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's intimate wedding

Gwen Stefani recently took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses from her and Shelton's wedding. The Sweet Escape singer shared a series of photos with her newly wedded husband. Stefani wore a white, thigh long wedding gown with a long trail. She completed her look with a veil and some golden bangles. Shelton, on the other hand, wore a black vest with a white shirt. He fashioned a white coloured bow with his outfit. In the caption, Stefani expressed how her dream of marrying the love of her life came true and wrote, "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton I love you July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton I love you ".

The first photo had the couple pose on the edge of a hill. Shelton was seen kissing Stefani on her forehead. In the second photo, Gwen Stefani was sitting in a golf car while Shelton was driving. Stefani smiled before the camera as she rose her bouquet in the air. In the third photo, the newly wedded couple shared a kiss before cutting their gigantic wedding cake.

Stefani shared another photo in which she was seen flaunting her reception outfit. She chose Vera Wang to design her white wedding gown. The What You Waiting For? singer wore a pair of white boots with her outfit as she posed with a guitar in the background. In the caption, Stefani wrote, "you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton". She also shared a reel flaunting her veil before the ceremony.

Some more photos from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding

IMAGE: GWEN STEFANI'S INSTAGRAM

