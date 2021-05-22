Blake Shelton Quiz: Can You Guess These Iconic Songs Based On Their Lyrics?

The American country music singer and television personality, Blake Shelton dropped his much-awaited twelfth studio album titled Body Language on May 21, 2021. After setting foot in the music industry with his self-titled debut album which released back in 2001, the 44-year-old has charted 40 singles, including an astonishing 28 number ones. With several chartbuster songs to his credit, the songster enjoys an illustrious career spanning two decades. Thus, here's an interesting Blake Shelton quiz based on Blake Shelton's songs to find out if you are an ardent fan of the Lonely Tonight hitmaker.

Guess these Blake Shelton songs based on their lyrics

1) "What kind of man would hang on that long/ What kind of love that must be". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

She's Got a Way With Words

Austin

When the Wine Wears Off

Anyone Else

2) "The best damn thing you lucked into/ That's easy girl, mine would be you". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Mine Would Be You

Over

I'll Just Hold On

All Over Me

3) "Thought about her more, thought about me less/ Joked and make her laugh, held her when she cried". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Every Time I Hear That Song

Sure Be Cool If You Did

She Wouldn't Be Gone

Drink on It

4) "Saved by the sound of the been found/ Dixie whistled in the wind, that'll get you heaven bound". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

I'll Name the Dogs

Happy Anywhere

Neon Light

God's Country

5) "Eat a box of chocolates 'cause you're feelin' bad?/ Do you paint your toes 'cause you bite your nails?". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Who Are You When I'm Not Looking

Granddaddy's Gun

A Guy With a Girl

Nobody But You

6) "Yeah, that came out a little country/ But every word was right on the money". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

When Somebody Knows You That Well

Doin' What She Likes

Honey Bee

Just South of Heaven

7) "Got a nose that can smell a two-day trail/ He's a four-legged tracking' machine". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Came Here to Forget

Ol' Red

Sangria

Jesus Got a Tight Grip

8) "You say it's different now and you keep staring at the door/ How can you walk away don't I matter anymore?". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Goodbye Time

Draggin' the River

Minimum Wage

Footloose

9) "And I've been keeping all the letters that I wrote to you/ Each one a line or two/ I'm fine baby, how are you?". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Some Beach

Some Beach Bible Verses

Nobody But Me

Home

10) "There's a million stars dancin' in the sky/ A picture perfect moon so bright". Can you guess this Blake Shelton song based on its lyrics?

Savior's Shadow

Savior's Shadow The More I Drink

My Eyes

Playboys of the Southwestern World

Blake Shelton quiz's answers

Austin Mine Would Be You She Wouldn't Be Gone God's Country Who Are You When I'm Not Looking Honey Bee Ol' Red Goodbye Time Home My Eyes

IMAGE: BLAKE SHELTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.