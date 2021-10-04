Blake Shelton Shares Wedding Picture As He Wishes Gwen Stefani A Happy Birthday

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have now been married for about three months and often give their fans and followers a glimpse into their relationship. Shelton took to his Instagram account on Monday and shared a spectacular black and white picture from the duo's wedding and wished his wife a Happy Birthday. He called her his 'better half' in his birthday wish to her

Blake Shelton's adorable birthday wish to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share a sweet picture from his wedding day as he wished his wife a happy birthday. The picture is a black and white one, which features the happy couple smiling from ear to ear. Apart from wishing her on her special day, Shelton also expressed his love for her in his post. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you"

The couple often takes the stage together and perform for their lovely audience. Their most recent performance was at the CMA Summer Jam, where they crooned Happy Anywhere. Stefani uploaded a collection of pictures from the couple's performance and called it a 'perfect' night. The first picture of her collection featured Blake kissing her cheek as he held his guitar. She captioned the image, "Perfect Nashville night, thank u for having me".

Stefani is also extremely active on her Instagram account and does not pass up the chance to post pictures with Blake. The two tied the knot in July and the singer and songwriter posted a scenic picture from the duo's special day. The picture featured Blake kissing Gwen, as she stunned in her flawless wedding gown against a pink and purple sky. In her caption, she mentioned that 'dreams do some true'.

The You Make It Feel Like Christmas singer also wished Blake Shelton on the occasion of Father's Day. She posted glimpses of Blake having an enjoyable time with her kids, who seemed to be extremely comfortable around him. The collection of pictures featured Blake playing musical instruments with her youngest son and also contained several selfies with the happy family. She wrote, "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy I know - we love u so much".

Image: Instagram/@gwenstefani