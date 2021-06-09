Blake Shelton Talks About His Life With Fiancé Gwen Stefani In Los Angeles

American singer Blake Shelton has spent most of his time during the pandemic outbreak on a ranch in Oklahoma with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. Now, Shelton has been giving credits to Gwen for helping him survive the city living in Los Angeles. Blake Shelton also mentioned that he just hid in the house and lived off with Gwen.

Blake Shelton talks about his life in Los Angeles

In a recent interaction with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on June 4, Blake Shelton opened up about he has navigated fame and how he has been coping up with living in Los Angeles after becoming a coach on The Voice. Blake Shelton joked that he lives off of Gwen in LA and he just hides in the house so he got it pretty good. The singer added that working with his fiancé is something that he never gets tired of. He added that he is still not really over that hump of realizing that he is collaborating with the No Doubt star.

Talking about The Voice, Shelton said that the show did take over his life by pushing him further in the public eye and that is something he is getting adjusted to ever since. He added that he always just feels like if he is going somewhere, then it must mean that he is ready to high-five some people. Shelton said that it took away the public side of his life and pushed him into it. Blake talked about his living in LA and said that he is weird anyway. He added that he lives out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma and now that he is in LA half the time, he is pretty much a slug here.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's unique song for their first dance

Blake made an appearance on the show Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 19. While talking about Blake Shelton's wedding, Fallon asked him if they were having a DJ or a band and asked the name of their wedding song. Shelton misunderstood the question and replied that it was called The Wedding March. Fallon laughed and clarified his question again. That's when Blake mentioned that it's If You Leave from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. Fallon seemed shook and asked if that's true.

Further talking about his wedding, Blak revealed they have planned to keep the wedding minimal. Their guest list would not have a lot of musicians. It would only be their family but they're looking forward to it. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't yet officially announced their wedding date.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.