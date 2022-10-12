Blake Shelton To Step Away From ‘The Voice’ After 12 Years; ‘I’ve Been Wrestling With It'

American country music singer Blake Shelton has decided to take a step back from his coaching duties on The Voice after 12 years. The singer announced the same on Tuesday, stating that the next season of the singing competition show will be his last, thereby marking his 23 consecutive seasons with the show prior to his exit. It is pertinent to note that Shelton began coaching season 1 Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Throughout his time on the show, Team Shelton earned eight wins.

Blake Shelton to take a step back from coaching duties in The Voice

Shelton headed to his Instagram handle and penned a long note, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. The 46-year-old went on to state that the show has changed his life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to him. "

It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week, he said.

Further reflecting on the relationships he built on the show, Shelton said, "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" He also gave a shoutout to the contestants of the show as he wrote, "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at 'The Voice' chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!" he concluded.

Image: Instagram/@blakeshelton