Blake Shelton Tweets He Is "extremely Excited" About His Engagement To Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani cannot contain the excitement about their engagement. In a recent tweet, Blake Shelton spoke about his engagement to a pastor. Even Gwen Stefani joined in on this Twitter conversation and shared her excitement about this new chapter in her life. Take a look at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s engagement story here.

Blake Shelton is “excited” about his engagement to Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are starting a new chapter in their lives. The Voice judges got engaged and shared this news recently on their individual Instagram handles. The moment the news broke, fans and followers of the country singers flooded their social media handles with congratulatory messages.

Pastor Rick Warren also congratulated the couple on Twitter and added that he is “happy” for both of them. The moment Blake Shelton noticed this tweet, he responded to it by saying that he is “extremely excited” about this engagement. He also thanked the pastor for his kind words.

Blake Shelton’s fiancée and country singer Gwen Stefani also joined in the conversation. She thanked Pastor Rick Warren in her tweet and also added, “we love u”. Take a look at this entire Twitter conversation here.

Thank you sir. We are extremely excited! https://t.co/PX7RoWd1zZ — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 28, 2020

As mentioned earlier, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement on Instagram. In his post, Blake and Gwen are kissing each other and Gwen is flaunting the ring towards the camera. For this engagement announcement post, Blake Shelton wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life”. He further added, “I love you. I heard a YES!”. Gwen Stefani also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “@blakeshelton yes please!”. Take a look Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s engagement post here.

The moment Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s engagement post was out, many celebrities joined in on the celebration. The Voice co-judge John Legend was one of the first people to congratulate the couple. Pop singer Dua Lipa also congratulated them. Take a look at some of these celeb comments below.

