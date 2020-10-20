BlareMob's Keshav Bhardwaj And Himanshu Chhabra Are Back With Their Latest Album

The BlareMob duo Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra have come up with their EP this year, called Dreams and Nightmares. The duo had been working on this Dreams and Nightmares album for most of the previous year, and this year seems to be action-packed for them. Let us learn more about the Dreams and Nightmares album and its tracks.

All you need to know about Dreams and Nightmares album

In this album, Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra have come up with 5 Future-Bass tracks. Their EP brings a mixture of sounds that portray BlareMob’s own take on the style. Promise, Long Day, Light, Make You Mine and Magic are the names of the tracks in this album. All of these tracks have classic future-bass sounds, especially in Promise and Long Day. Make You Mine and Magic have the sound of prominent guitars and piano, while Light gives out calm and chill vibes.

The tracks of this Dreams and Nightmares album will be made available on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport, Amazon Music, and more. The duo believes that tracks like these are their own take on this style of music. In BlareMob’s own words,

Dreams & Nightmares has been a project we’ve been working on for the most part of last year, and it dives deeper into our music production and songwriting. Producing the tracks in this EP has been extraordinary, as we’ve spent so much time on getting the lyrics, the sounds and all the elements right to craft music that will last.

More about Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra

The BlareMob duo Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra released their initial hits in 2017. The duo claims that they have known each other and worked together all their lives. BlareMob had previously received quite a response by the audience and critics for singles such as Diamond, Stabbed and Nightlong. The duo is now looking forward to generating a similar response for their new Dreams and Nightmares album.

Some of the previously released Keshav Bhardwaj’s songs include Set Me Free and Get Close. Whereas Andaaz made its way as one of the popular Himanshu Chhabra’s songs. Both Keshav Bhardwaj's songs and Himanshu Chhabra's songs have made a name for themselves on their own. This BlareMob duo will now be looking forward to impressing the audience with their brand new Dreams and Nightmares album.

With inputs from PR

