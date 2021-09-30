Blink 182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Announces He Is Cancer Free And On 'path Of Recovery'

Rock Band Blink 182's renowned bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus recently announced he is cancer-free. He also revealed he is on the path of recovery as he thanked his well-wishers. Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, earlier this year. He opened up about his cancer battle in June and since then kept his fans updated about his health.

Taking to Instagram, Mark Hoppus revealed he had defeated cancer and would soon get back to normal. The 49-year-old singer thanked all his friends, family and fans for sending him much love. In the post, he wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I am cancer free!! Thank you, God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it will take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chart?"

The singer's friends and fans cheered for him in the comment section. An Instagram user mentioned how she was thrilled to hear the news and wrote, "There is no better news than this!!!! A massive congrats to you, Mark. You should feel so proud. Sending you and your family so much love." Another one sent lots of love to the singer and wrote, "Yes yes yes yes love you Mark and I’m so glad you’re beating this. You’re so strong and so amazing."

Mark Hoppus' cancer announcement

Mark Hoppus announced he was diagnosed with cancer on June 24, 2021. The singer penned a note and revealed he had been undergoing therapy for the past three months. He wrote, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It s**ks and I am scared, and at the same time, I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I am trying to remain hopeful and positive."

"Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at the concert in the near future. Love to you all," he added. His fans showered him with love and strength for his battle.

Image: AP