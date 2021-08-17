Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12-year-old In 1965, Alleges Lawsuit; Veteran Reacts

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been sued for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in 1965. A 68-year-old woman has alleged that she was 'sexually abused' with threats of physical violence and provision of alcohol and drugs when she was 12-years-old. As per the lawsuit, the experience left her 'emotionally scarred' and 'psychologically damaged', while the veteran denied the allegations.

Bob Dylan was sued for sexually abusing minor in 1965

The lawsuit has been filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court, by a 68-year-old woman identified as 'JC', as per The Guardian’s report. The woman, who resides at Greenwich in Connecticut, alleged that Dylan, who was 23 or 24 years old at that time, “befriended and established an emotional connection' with her and groomed her for six weeks in April and May of 1965. She claimed that he 'exploited his status' as a musician to gain her trust, and take control of her to 'sexually molest and abuse' her.

As per the lawsuit, Dylan created a 'connection' with her to lower her inhibitions, with the intention to sexually abuse her, which he succeeded at doing with the 'provision of alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day'. She claimed that the episodes took place multiple times and the famed Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan was one of the locations where the incident took place.

JC, in her lawsuit, claimed that she suffered from depression, humiliation and anxiety that were of a 'permanent and lasting natures', that 'incapacitated' her from her regular activities. She claimed that she was also forced to seek medical treatment several times. She sought unspecified damages, but one that exceeds the limits of lower courts and a jury trial on charges of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

A spokesperson for Dylan denied the allegations and stated the '56-year-old claim' was 'untrue'. They added that the allegation will be 'vigorously defended'.

Bob Dylan is considered to be among the greatest singers of all time. The musician has come up with dozens of albums in a close to six-decade career, in various genres. He has won numerous prestigious honours like Nobel Prize in Literature, Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Awards, Academy Award and more.

(Image credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.