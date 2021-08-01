Bob Dylan Wins Lawsuit Against Late Co-songwriter Jacques Levy

Prominent American singer and songwriter, Bob Dylan recently won the lawsuit filed by his late co-writer, Jacques Levy's estate who claimed the ownership of over 35 percent of the songs the duo wrote together for their album, Desire. According to the reports by Variety, Bob Dylan’s attorney released a statement and informed everyone about the verdict of the case.

Bob Dylan wins against Jacques Levy's estate

As Bob Dylan emerged as a winner in his recent lawsuit against his late co-writer, Jacques Levy's estate, his attorney, Orin Snyder issued a statement-

“We’re pleased with today’s decision. As we said when the case was filed, this lawsuit was a sad attempt to profit off the recent catalog sale. We’re glad it’s now over.”

Levy’s estranged wife, Claudia Levy filed a lawsuit against Dylan in January after the latter sold his publishing catalogue. She claimed that the estate should receive a certain amount of Bob Dylan’s reported sales of USD 300 million.

Judge Barry Ostrager of the Supreme Court of New York agreed with how Bob Dylan and Levy’s agreement made it clear that he was not a participant in ownership of the material, and that his profit participation would consist of a share of songwriting royalties.

Judge Ostrager wrote in his 18-page decision: “Upon review of the 1975 Agreement and the competing arguments, the Court finds the Agreement is clear and unambiguous on its face when read as a whole. For the reasons explained here, the Court determines that the plain meaning of the 1975 Agreement is that the Dylan Defendants owned all copyrights to the Compositions, as well as the absolute right to sell the Compositions and all associated rights, subject only to plaintiffs’ right to receive the compensation specified in the 1975 Agreement, which does not include any portion of the proceeds from Dylan’s sale of his own rights to the Universal Defendants.”

When the matter was reported in January, Jacques Levy's estate claimed $1.75 million as their fair share of the sale along with $2 million for vindictive damages. The estimate arrived on the basis of 600 songs that they were both a part of, of which 10 songs were co-written by Levy. The 10 songs co-written by Dylan and Levy included Hurricane, Isis, Mozambique, Oh Sister, Joey, Romance in Durango, Black Diamond Bay, Catfish, Money Blues, Rita Mae. The 10th song, Money Blues, is yet to be released, although the words were published in book of Dylan lyrics.

