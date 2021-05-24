Bob Dylan's Birthday: Here Are 5 Albums By The Living Legend You Need To Listen To

Music legend Bob Dylan is celebrating his 80th birthday today. His music is the reason he is considered as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He started working as a musician in 1960s and since then has been working for 60 years. In these 60 years, Bob Dylan has produced 39 studio albums and continues to make music. So as Bob Dylan turns 80, here are his top 5 albums.

Bob Dylan turns 80: Top 5 albums by the living legend you need to listen to

1. Rough and Rowdy Days

Rough and Rowdy Days was Bob Dylan’s 39th studio album. The album that released in 2020 was exceptional and received critical acclaim from fans across the globe. Rough and Rowdy Days proved that Bob Dylan and his music has aged like fine wine. The album’s release was preceded by Murder Most Foul. The single became and instant hit and even topped the Billboard music charts.

2. The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is not just a singer and songwriter but also an artist who does not shy away from expressing his opinions about the politics and happenings around the world. Bob Dylan’s second studio album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan produced international anthems like Blowin’ in the Wind and Masters of War. Blowin’ in the Wind posed questions about war and freedom, Masters of War is a commentary on the Cold War and the usage of nuclear weapons. This album established Bob Dylan as a songwriter to look out for and catapulted him to international recognition.

3. Bringing It All Back Home

Bringing It All Back Home makes a swift departure from Dylan’s commentary on social issues. Rather it presented the legendary artist’s lyrics in a state of complexity and melancholy. Bringing It All Back Home helped Bob Dylan score his first single on the Billboard’s chart. This hit album is also known as Subterranean Homesick Blues in some EU countries. Suterranean Homesick Blues was also the first single from this studio album.

4. Desire

Storytelling is an art that very few artists have successfully conveyed through their songs. Bob Dylan was one of these artists and his 1975 album, Desire is proof of the same. His songs like Isis and Stab are a must-listen from this album. Bob Dylan not only presented several stories through these songs but also gave his fans an emotional roller coaster ride.

5. John Wesley Harding

John Wesley Harding marked Bob Dylan’s rerouting towards his folk-inspired lyrics and semi-acoustic set up. Just like the previously mentioned albums on this list, Bob Dylan’s songs from this album received positive response from the audience and critics alike. Since Bob produced this album after his motorcycle accident, it also explored several spiritual themes.

IMAGE: BOB DYLAN'S INSTAGRAM

