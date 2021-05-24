Bob Dylan's Birthday Quiz That Fans Can Take To Test How Well They Know The Singer

Bob Dylan is one of the popular musicians best known for being one of the greatest songwriters of all time. The artist began his music career by participating in several bands and performances during the time he was in high school. He later received a chance to perform covers of songs by Elvis Presley and Little Richard. He then went on to develop numerous music pieces that are still cherished by his followers. On the occasion of Bob Dylan’s birthday, see how well do you know the artist.

Bob Dylan’s quiz:

1. Name the song that Bob Dylan created with Brian Wilson somewhere between 1986 to 1987.

a. Spirit of Rock n Roll

b. Smelling like Rock n Roll

c. Do the Rock n Roll

d. Shooting Star



2. "My fingers are all in a knot" "I don't have the strength" "To get up and take another shot". Guess the song from the lyrics.

a. Man of constant sorrow

b. It’s all over now Baby Blue

c. Just like Tom Thumb’s Blues

d. Desolation Row

3. “Keep a clean nose, Watch the plain clothes. You don't need a weatherman, To know which way the wind blows”. Guess the song.

a. Subterranean Homesick Blues

b. She belongs to me

c. Restless Farewell

d. Day of the Locusts

4. Guess the name of the antagonist in one of the popular songs by Dylan - 'Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts'.

a. Mr Joe

b. Doctor Heather

c. Big Jim

d. Andy Marshall

5. In which year was Bob Dylan’s song 'The times they are changing' released?

a. 1962

b. 1967

c. 1966

d. 1964

6. Bob Dylan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in which year?

a. 2001

b. 2009

c. 2012

d. 2011

7. “They're selling postcards of the hanging, They're painting the passports brown. The beauty parlour is full of sailors, The circus is in town”. Guess the song's name through the lyrics.

a. Dirt Road Blues

b. Desolation Row

c. Silvio

d. When the ship comes in

8. Complete the lyrics of the song- “Oh, the benches were stained with tears and perspiration, The birdies were flying from tree to tree…

a. There was little to say, there was no conversation. As I stepped to the stage to pick up my degree

b. He pushed the table over to protect his family

c. Then he staggered out into the streets of Little Italy

d. Oh, the ragman draws circles, Up and down the block

9. Guess the title of Bob Dylan’s first album?

a. Michael King

b. The times are changing

c. Father of the night

d. Bob Dylan

10. “One day they blew him down in a clam bar in New York, He could see it comin' through the door as he lifted up his fork”. Guess the name of the song.

a. Fourth Time Around

b. As I went out one morning

c. Standing in the doorway

d. Joey

11. What is Bob Dylan’s real name?

a. Robert Allen Zimmerman

b. Robert Archer

c. Allen Marshall

d. Jacob Dylan

12. Which one of Bob Dylan’s songs was used in the movie The Big Lebowski?

a. Bob Dylan’s dream

b. The man in me

c. Political world

d. My back pages





13. Which one of his sings include these lyrics- “The order is rapidly fadin', And the first one now will later be last”.

a. Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

b. All the tired horses

c. The Times They Are A-Changin

d. Lay down your weary tune

14. Name the subject of Bob Dylan’s single Hurricane released in 1976.

a. Rubin Carter

b. Joey Baez

c. Bob Dylan

d. New Orleans

15. “I stood unwound beneath the skies. And clouds unbound by laws… Complete the lyrics of the song, Lay Down Your Weary Tune.

a. The cryin' rain like a trumpet sang, And asked for no applause

b. And the first one now will later be last

c. You were born with a snake in both of your fists while a hurricane was blowing

d. The beauty parlor is full of sailors, The circus is in town

ANSWERS:

1-a

2-c

3-a

4-c

5-d

6-c

7-b

8-a

9-d

10-d

11-a

12-b

13-c

14-a

15-a

