Bob Seger's Long Time Band Mate And Friend Alto Reed Passes Away At 72

American Saxophonist Alto Reed, is best known for being the long-time member of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. The musician has shown his musical ability in many hit songs from 70s and 80s such as Old Time Rock & Roll, Everybody Needs Somebody to Love and etc. However saddening news has surfaced recently claiming that Alto Reed who was 72, passed away after battling colon cancer for years. Read on to know more.

Bob Seger mourns the loss of bandmate and old friend

Seger took to social media and posted a note about his “lifelong friend and bandmate”. He stated that “he was amazing – he could play just about anything”. He further wrote, “In our band, he was the rock star”. Many fans mourned the loss of the musician on Twitter as well.

I'm in shock as I post this. My dear friend Alto Reed passed away today of colon cancer. So many memories. Such a joy to be around. The open on "Turn The Page" will forever give me the chills. Losing a good friend is so hard. Damn, I'm sad. God speed Alto (Tommy). RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/qTxxq1RrhK — Ken Calvert (@kencalvertshow) December 30, 2020

So sad... I so loved seeing him at the after-parties...totally in his element, yelling our names as he saw us... — Susan Whitall (@swhitall) December 30, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophonist, Alto Reed. If you've ever heard the Seger track "Turn the Page", you know how legendary his playing is just by the intro. Detroit staple! pic.twitter.com/olA73TEf6u — 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖙 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖟𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 (@MattManzella) December 30, 2020

Rest in Peace, Alto Reed. We are so grateful for the musical memories. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7PUfkeksEy — DTE Energy Music Theatre (@DTEEnergyMusic) December 30, 2020

Alto Reed’s incredible life

A report by Deadline reveals that Reed was Born Thomas Cartmell in Detroit in 1948. Throughout his life, Reed was known for his showmanship onstage and his signature sax riff on Turn the Page. He started his music career with the Silver bullet band in the early 1970s, and played on its Back in ’72 albums and joined the band for its first headlining arena shows at Detroit’s Cobo Hall. He was one of the creators of the international hit song, Live Bullet (1976). The song was reportedly recorded at Cobo Hall and featured a scorching version of the Reed-fueled Turn the Page. Later on, Metallica covered the song on its 1998 album Garage Inc.

Reed and Seger played together in 2018 and 2019

At the age of 70, Reed joined Seger and several other longtime bandmates for a 2018-19 farewell tour of the Silver Bullet Band. During the tour, he played the familiar guitar riff from Mainstreet on the saxophone. During the 70s and 80s, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band also racked up seven Top 10 singles, ranging from the 1976 classic Night Moves to the lone chart-topper, Shakedown from the 1987 film Beverly Hills Cop II. Reed is survived by his two daughters Victoria and Chelsea Reed. In a statement given to The Rolling Stone Magazine, Reed’s family said that his skillfulness, dedication, and brilliance made him a hero for millions of his fans. His role for nearly 50 years in the Silver Bullet Band game his musical identity.

