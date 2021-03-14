Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautiyal Gets PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben's Blessings

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who was performing at the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event near Sabarmati Ashram, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family members and got the blessing of his mother Heeraben.

In a Facebook post, Nautiyal shared some pictures of him meeting with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi and kin in Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the event on Friday, with some photographs showing him receiving the blessing of nonagenarian Heeraben. "Now I know why the PM is so Humble and down to earth. He got it from his Mama too," Jubin wrote.

Jubin Nautiyal has sung some of the most soulful romantic ballads in Bollywood. Living up to that expectation, he recently released a new love song titled Lut Gaye. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti and tells a unique story.

Lut Gaye song's story

In the song, Emraan plays the role of a police inspector, Vijay Dandekar. He falls in love with a woman who was supposed to marry someone else. Both of them elope and marry each other. The duo reaches a nearby household and shares some warm moments. They tie the knot in the presence of a priest. Moments later, three men barge into their apartment and shoot the bride. The cop tries his best to save his love and calls for an ambulance. However, his wife passes away. Later, the cop kills the three men responsible for his wife's death.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. They have also directed other classic tracks like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Parde Main Rehane Do, Woh Chali Woh Chali, Leja Leja Re, and more. Lut Gaye is Emraan Hashmi's second appearance in a music video after Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon that released in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)