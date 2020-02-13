90s Bollywood Songs To Express Your Love This Valentine's Day

The 1990s are often considered to be a great era for the Hindi film industry. The decade saw some of the most iconic movies that are remembered even now. Bollywood witnessed some of the most-loved romantic movies in the '90s with romantic songs which are favourites of millions across the country to date. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, here are the top romantic songs from '90s which should be in your playlist:

Also Read | Kunal Ganjawala Songs From 'O Humdum' To 'What’s Going On' That 90s Kids Jammed To

1) Tujhe Dekha Toh- DDLJ (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the legendary romantic movies in the history of Bollywood with some of the most iconic romantic songs sung by veteran singers including the Nightingale of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar. Tujhe Dekho Toh is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, while the music of the song has been composed by Jatin-Lalit.

2) Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali - Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Main Khiladi Tu Anari is one of the movies which have hugely contributed to Akshay Kumar's successful career in Bollywood. Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik while the music of the song has been composed by Anu Malik while the lyrics of the song have been written by Rani Malik.

Also Read | Best 90s Hairstyles That Are Likely To Set The Trend In 2020

3) Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai- Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai is sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam for Rajshri Production's blockbuster movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) starring Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The music of the song has been composed by Raam Laxman.

Also Read | Songs By Shaan That Will Remind '90s Kids Of The Good Old Days

4) Pehla Nasha- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Deemed as one of the most romantic songs, Pehla Nasha is sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. The music of the song has been given by Jatin-Lalit while the song stars the main leads Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Evergreen '90s Songs That Are Probably Still In Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.