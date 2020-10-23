Bon Jovi Takes On 'How It Started Vs How It Is Going' Trend

Iconic American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi shared his take on the trend 'How it started vs How it is going' through his Twitter handle. The star follows the trend by referring to him and his wife Dorothea Hurley’s relationship. Take a look at the post.

Bon Jovi’s take on How it started vs How it is going trend

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/3TfT0U8xjV — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) October 21, 2020

The trend has been going on for a while now and Jon Bon Jovi did not miss the chance to use it in his own quirky way. Jovi put a picture from the younger days of him and his wife Dorothea being together in the 'How it started' panel and put one of their recent pictures in the 'How it is going' panel. Both the happy pictures of the couple smiling at cameras are indeed heart-warming.

Twitterati is going gaga over the beautiful pictures of the couple. One of them wrote – ' Beautiful man! Lucky too! ❤️😎 TRUE LOVE! 🥰❤️😘🙏🏼😇’, while another had a fun reply – ‘drop the skincare routine Jon’. Most of the users commented on how the two looked so cute together, while one of the fans dropped his own take on the trend inspired by Bon Jovi as he added pictures of him and his wife.

drop the skincare routine Jon https://t.co/4rf8vgUk2V — حميد (@actuallyHmaid) October 22, 2020

You 2 have been adorable through it all! You truly give “Love a GOOD NAME”.😉🥰 https://t.co/NOaIURu8E1 — QueenOfLight61 (@QLight61) October 22, 2020

Such a beautiful soulfull couple 💕 https://t.co/HTxTHwc6dS — Brenda Coveno-Watson (@brendacw1) October 22, 2020

More about Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea

Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley were high school sweethearts. They secretly got married when Bon Jovi had taken a stop at Los Angeles during his New Jersey Syndicate tour. He travelled to Las Vegas where they got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on April 29, 1989. The chapel still has a board outside it that says, “Rock Star Bon Jovi was married here.” Bon Jovi and Dorothea have four children together, daughter Stephani Rose who was born in 1993, and three sons Jesse James Louis born in 1995, Jacob Hurley born in 2002, and Romeo Jon in 2004.

