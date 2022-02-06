Last Updated:

'Deeply saddened' | Boney Kapoor Shares Picture With Lata Mangeshkar & Sridevi As He Pays Tribute To Singer

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor dropped a group photo, featuring himself, Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar. He paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Written By
Swati Singh
lata mangeshkar

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor


Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a long battle with COVID-19. Several celebrities as well as political leaders have been mourning late singer's demise. Producer Boney Kapoor also mourned the loss by sharing an unseen picture of Lata Mangeshkar on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor dropped a group photo, featuring Boney himself, late actor Sridevi and late singer Lata Mangeshkar. With this, the producer also penned a heartfelt note for the legendary singer, which read, "Deeply saddened by the news of @lata_mangeshkar Ji’s passing away."

Boney Kapoor shares throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar and Sridevi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Boney wrote, "She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #RIPLataMangeshkar", a part of the note read.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar's songs 'Inspired lakhs of youth to join music': Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Several members of film fraternity pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Several members from the film fraternity, who collaborated with the late singer expressed their grief on the loss of 'Lata Didi. Actor Hina Khan also took to her Twitter handle and offered her condolences to the late singer. Hina started her tweet with the lyrics of Lag Jaa Gale song from the film Woh Kaun Thi. The Hacked actor wrote "Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGaleThere will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one.. Rest in peace Om Shanti.. prayers and condolences (Bouquet emoji)".

READ | What happened to Lata Mangeshkar? Legendary singer dies at 92 after multi-organ failure

Paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma penned an emotional note, which read, "God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever". 

READ | In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor arrive at Lata Mangeshkar's home to pay tribute

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor

READ | With her songs, and her legacy…Lata Mangeshkar lives on
READ | 'Legends like Lata Mangeshkar born once in thousand years': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lata mangeshkar, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND