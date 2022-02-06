Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a long battle with COVID-19. Several celebrities as well as political leaders have been mourning late singer's demise. Producer Boney Kapoor also mourned the loss by sharing an unseen picture of Lata Mangeshkar on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor dropped a group photo, featuring Boney himself, late actor Sridevi and late singer Lata Mangeshkar. With this, the producer also penned a heartfelt note for the legendary singer, which read, "Deeply saddened by the news of @lata_mangeshkar Ji’s passing away."

Boney Kapoor shares throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar and Sridevi

Boney wrote, "She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #RIPLataMangeshkar", a part of the note read.

Several members of film fraternity pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Several members from the film fraternity, who collaborated with the late singer expressed their grief on the loss of 'Lata Didi. Actor Hina Khan also took to her Twitter handle and offered her condolences to the late singer. Hina started her tweet with the lyrics of Lag Jaa Gale song from the film Woh Kaun Thi. The Hacked actor wrote "Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGaleThere will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one.. Rest in peace Om Shanti.. prayers and condolences (Bouquet emoji)".

Paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma penned an emotional note, which read, "God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever".

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor