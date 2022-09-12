'Born To Shine': Netizens React As Diljit Dosanjh Drops Latest Pic Flaunting His Biceps

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who enjoys a massive fan following is often seen sharing his pictures on social media. Recently, the singer shared a glimpse of himself flaunting his biceps in a social media post. The picture shared by the singer accumulated many reactions from the netizens since being shared.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor-singer wrote, "I’m sexy and I know it". In the photo, Diljit Dosanjh was seen wearing a sleeveless T-shirt as he lifted his right arm to flaunt his toned biceps. The actor left his hair untied and he was seen wearing a blue cap as he looked intensely into the camera for the picture. As the picture of the singer surfaced on the internet, in no time it garnered comments from fans.

The picture of the actor-singer received many comments from the users. A user wrote, "He knows it". A second user commented, "You're way too SEXYYY!!". A third one expressed, "handsome man". Another Instagram user wrote 'Born to shine, paji' and added heart and fire emoticons.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, that features the actor in a pivotal role, will hit the big screen on September 30. The 38-year-old actor previously shared the release date of the movie in a post on Instagram along with the film's poster. The Punjabi-language movie is helmed by director Amarjit Singh Saron from a script penned by Naresh Kathooria, known for films like Paani Ch Madhaani and Carry On Jatta 2. Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne marks the second collaboration between Dosanjh and Singh Saron after last year’s hit movie Honsla Rakh.

