Boruto Episode 200 Release Date: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Episode

Boruto is the continuation of the story of the highly successful Naruto franchise, which lasted over a decade. Boruto has had a similar amount of success in the anime and manga worlds, as it continues the plot established by Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Boruto manga and anime follow the story of Boruto, Naturo's son who possesses special abilities and is training to become a ninja. Boruto and his friends undergo dangerous missions while training under powerful ninjas. Boruto manga episode 200 will be released soon. Talking about the same, here’s a look at Boruto episode 200 release date.

Fans and audiences are amazed by this series and are eager to know about the next episode, which is the Boruto Episode 200 release date. According to fresherslive.com, Boruto Episode 200 will be released on May 23, 2021. Well, there are just 6 days for the Boruto Episode 200 to release.

About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 199

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 199, Naruto warns Delta about treating her as one of her own objects. Delta will be seen firing her destructive ray at the Seventh Hokage at the end. Delta was seen attacking Naruto in the manga series' final episode, who expertly dodged and countered the attack. Kawaki, Boruto, and Himawari observe the battle as it begins.

Naruto used the Rasengan against Delta, but it was ineffective. Delta absorbed the Rasengan with ease, thanks to her unique eyes. Delta's eyes were revealed to be her scientific Ninja tools. Not only her eyes but also various parts of her body, are Ninja tools that give her an advantage over Naruto. To respond, Naruto transformed into a powerful counterattack against the Kara Inner.

Boruto, who is watching the fight, tries to intervene to help Naruto but he is asked to stay away from her. Even if Naruto tries to destroy Delta's limbs, she will regenerate them using her Ninja tools. He intends to destroy her torso, but he wonders if she will absorb it as well and attack again. Delta unleashed deathly rays from her eyes at the end of the episode, nearly destroying Naruto.

About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, is a popular Japanese manga series among anime fans. It is both a spin-off and a sequel to Kishimoto's critically acclaimed show Naruto. The spin-off focuses on the life and adventures of Boruta Uzumaki, the legendary Naruto Uzumaki's son. Boruto and his ninja team go on an adventure in the show.

