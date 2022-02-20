'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Preview Teases Conclusion Of Epic Battle Against Code

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 67 will be released on Sunday, February 20.

Titled Rift, the upcoming chapter is sure to answer the fate of Boruto's life. Is Naruto's son actually dead? Are you curious to know what interesting twist is in store for all the ardent anime fans? Read on to know all about it.

Flashback of the previous chapter

In the last chapter. Naruto Uzumaki's son Boruto falls on the battlefield against Code. Kawaki was forced to strike a fatal hole in Boruto Uzumaki's chest to curb the devilish plans of Momoshiki. For those unaware, Momoshiki is the villain hidden inside Naruto's son. But the dangerous fact is that Code can use a powerful Jutsu. He has the ability to leave claw marks on the surface he touches, which allows him to teleport through the cuts he has created.

What can happen next in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Now, a Twitter user has teased that the epic battle against Code will end in the upcoming chapter. Manga fans will get to know if Boruto Uzumaki survives the fatal blast. While teasing the conclusion of the Shonen manga's story, the user also added that the plot of the anime series is going to take a new turn. He wrote, "Boruto Ch68 Appendix card preview: 'After the fierce battle against Code, Boruto’s story takes a new turn…!!' Chapter 68 releases on the 18th March 2022!"

Boruto Ch68 Appendix card preview:



“After the fierce battle against Code, Boruto’s story takes a new turn…!!”



Chapter 68 releases on the 18th March 2022!



Translation: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/c05aURJQow — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) February 17, 2022

Chapter 67 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will premiere today. Meanwhile, the fierce battle against will seemingly end in the next chapter which is set to release in the month of March. As soon as the tweet surfaced on the microblogging site, it went viral in no time. Users in large numbers responded to the preview expressing that they are eagerly waiting to know the conclusion of the battle against code. While one user said, "I hope that in the next Boruto's story will get even crazier so that it can shake our hearts." Another wrote, "'Takes a new turn' let see what happen?". Check out the reactions below:

Entering a phase where Boruto will start to lose the people he loves? — Kata Barry (@bee_stya) February 17, 2022

isnt code literally attacking the village — fxckantoh (@fuckantoh) February 17, 2022

I hope that in the next Boruto's story will get even crazier so that it can shake our hearts. 🔥#BORUTO #borutochapter67spoilers #BorutoCh67spoilers pic.twitter.com/ksXzlXHVYO — Moon Creature (@aversstar) February 17, 2022

"Takes a new turn" let see what happen? — 乃ㄖㄥㄒ乙▪︎ヅ (@Hello49286741) February 17, 2022

Written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series. It is a spin-off and a sequel to acclaimed Kishimoto’s show Naruto. The spin-off explores the life and exploits of Naruto Uzumaki’s son Boruta Uzumaki and his ninja team.

(Image: Instagram/@official.boruto.anime)