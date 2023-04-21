Boys Planet New Group ZEROBASEONE Reveals Debut Line Up With 9 Members

The South Korean reality show Boys Planet held its finale on Friday (April 20). Prior to the nine members announcement, they announced the group name which will be ZEROBASEONE aka ZB1. It will be active for the next two and a half years. Following the group's name release, social media accounts have already been set up in anticipation of the upcoming debut of the rookie male group.

The Mnet show started with 99 men from different nations battling for the chance to make their K-pop group debut. Among them only nine got to be a part of the boy group ZEROBASEONE. The names of the selected members are as follows: 1. Zhang Hao (Yuehua Entertainment), 2. Sung Han Bin (STUDIO GL1DE), 3. Seok Matthew (MNH Entertainment), 4. Ricky (Yuehua Entertainment), 5. Park Gun Wook (Jellyfish Entertainment), 6. Kim Tae Rae (WAKEONE), 7. Kim Gyu Vin (Yuehua Entertainment), 8. Kim Ji Woong (Individual Trainee), 9. Han Yu Jin (Yuehua Entertainment).

More about Boys Planet

Boys Planet premiered on February 2 and has since featured 12 episodes. During the 12-week adventure, 99 men participated in group tasks and were gradually removed each week by viewers voting for their favourite K-pop idols. More than 200 agencies from 84 different countries sent aspirants to the reality show, which was divided into the K Group for Korean applicants and the G Group for international contestants, each with 49 participants. Korean viewers made up 50% of the total votes, and votes from other countries made up 50% of the total. After a lenthy process, ZB1 was formed.

Previously, Mnet has given birth to many temporary K-pop groups, most notably from the Produce franchise's four seasons-- Produce 101 in 2016 to Produce X 101 in 2019. It gave rise to the boy bands Wanna One and X1 and the girl bands I.O.I and IZ*ONE.