Brad Paisley Feels It's His 'patriotic Duty' To Urge His Fans Get The Coronavirus Vaccine

Country singer Brad Paisley feels that it is a patriotic duty to urge his fans to get themselves vaccinated. The singer recently appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline to share his opinion about the ongoing vaccine hesitancy. While doing so, Brad Paisley added that it is his responsibility to address the issue in front of the audiences so that the vaccine's misconceptions dissolve.

Brad Paisley on getting vaccinated

Brad Paisley firmly believed that smaller communities in America will step up and get the vaccine once they understand that it is vital for protecting their loved ones and neighbours. Paisley said that he knows all of it because he himself comes from a small community in West Virginia. The singer shared that his town consisted of around 1200 people.

It was the kind of community where if a house went ablaze before the fire department arrived, neighbourhood people would resort to help. They would bOnd together and do whatever it takes to help their community people. Hence, he wants all his fans to see that misinformation about the vaccine has circulated everywhere.

According to him, people are now being told that water cannot put the fire out and due to which it has become nearly impossible to raise awareness louder than the misconception. Brad Paisley added that once people understand that it is a patriotic thing and that taking vaccine can initiate greater good, everyone will come forward to be vaccinated without hesitancy.

While asserting that getting vaccinated is a patriotic duty, Paisley also went on to bash the ‘Hollywood elite’ who he believes are the ones who began the initial anti-vaccination movement. According to the musician, it laid down the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. Now, Paisley claimed that there is only one way left to reach the American folks in smaller communities. He expressed that people should be told that taking the vaccine is the most effective way of becoming productive citizens of the country. When they understand its importance, American folks will surely step forward, he added. The musician concluded his thoughts by urging his fans to choose to get the vaccine for the greater good.

(Image: Brad Paisley Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.