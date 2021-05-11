Brie Larson Sings Rose's 'On The Ground'; Blackpink Fans Call Her Voice "amazing"

Brie Larson is among the active Hollywood celebrities on social media who often shares her pictures and videos with fans. While most of what she posts is related to her films, the actor has recently posted a short video where she is seen singing while playing her guitar. Brie has sung a popular song of the famous South Korean band Blackpink and also had a short message for their fans. The post took no time in receiving a wave of reactions from Blackpink fans, who complimented the actor’s singing abilities in their comments.

Blackpink fans react as Brie Larson sings Rose’s On The Ground

While this is not the first time that Brie Larson has posted her singing video on social media, this happens to be the first time that she is seen performing on a song by Blackpink member Rose. She wrote in the tweet, “A little Rose magic for you”. The actor then performed On The Ground, which is a famous song that saw Rose appearing as a solo artist. The video promptly started receiving praises from Blackpink fans or ‘Blinks’, who expressed their excitement after witnessing Brie perform on Rose’s song.

A little ROSÉ magic for you. pic.twitter.com/17CoWyCDPA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 10, 2021

You’re incredible.. is there anything you can’t do?!🥺🤩 — Loz👽 (@Lauren1004x) May 10, 2021

Thank you this is literally the best day of my life — Angie ✵ (@angiebtrippin) May 10, 2021

i love you so much! — viniii (@needybrielarsn) May 10, 2021

VOICE OF AN ANGEL. — Xuliana (@dreamsdanvers) May 10, 2021

YOUR VOICE FITS THIS SONG SO WELL — Sophie ✨fuck racists✨ (@evrlysvnsets) May 10, 2021

They praised Brie by saying that she has a talent for singing. While a few of them sent excited reactions about the fact that the actor listens to Blackpink, a few even said that her voice fits well with this song. Some fans even said that they were hoping that Brie would release her own music album one day. On The Ground was both written and performed by Rose and the song happens to be one of the popular ones from her debut music album as a solo artist titled R.

YOURE SO BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED BRIE. — haley‎ ‎ (@sarahsology) May 10, 2021

i’m so in love with you 😩 — ‏ؘ (@killzrqueen) May 10, 2021

you’re so AMAZING — haley‎ ‎ (@sarahsology) May 10, 2021

YOU ARE AMAZING, BRIANNE! 🥺 — viniii (@needybrielarsn) May 10, 2021

Brie, you are amazing, you play very well and you sing wonderful. I really love to hear you sing I hope that one day you will release a new album, I will never lose faith 💗 — yam 🌾| MIRAR FIJADO (@arvinxgatsby) May 10, 2021

Brie Larson, before eventually beginning her career in films as an actor, had a brief career in music. However, she has shifted her focus towards films ever since her acting career has taken off. She is best known for playing the titular character in Captain Marvel and also reprised her character in Avengers: Endgame, which was released shortly after. Some of her other known films include Kong: Skull Island, Unicorn Store among others.

IMAGE: BRIE LARSON & BLACKPINK INSTAGRAM

