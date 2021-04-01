BRIT Awards 2021 Nominees: Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Parks Lead With Three Nominations Each

The BRIT Awards are usually held in February every year, but they have been pushed this year following the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place at The O2, in London on May 11, 2021. The BRIT Awards 2021 event will be hosted by Jack Whitehall, who has been hosting the Awards for the last 3 years since 2018. The list of nominees for the awards was recently announced on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and you can take a look at it as you scroll down.

List of BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

The BRIT Awards 2021 nominees have finally addressed the issue of evident gender disparity in the field of British pop, which had raised quite the conversation last year when the nominees had only 1 female artist out of the 25 mixed-gender categories available. This year, there is an improvement in the list and the Best Album category is dominated by female artists. Take a look at the BRIT Awards 2021 nominations full list here.

Best album

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter

Regard with Raye - Secrets

Simba ft DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising star award

Griff - Winner

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Promo Image Source: BRITs' Instagram