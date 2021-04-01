Last Updated:

BRIT Awards 2021 Nominees: Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Parks Lead With Three Nominations Each

BRIT Awards 2021 nominees list has been released on March 31, 2021, and you can take a look at it here. The awards will be held on May 11, 2021.

Written By
Arundhati Vivek
The BRIT Awards are usually held in February every year, but they have been pushed this year following the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place at The O2, in London on May 11, 2021. The BRIT Awards 2021 event will be hosted by Jack Whitehall, who has been hosting the Awards for the last 3 years since 2018. The list of nominees for the awards was recently announced on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and you can take a look at it as you scroll down.

List of BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

The BRIT Awards 2021 nominees have finally addressed the issue of evident gender disparity in the field of British pop, which had raised quite the conversation last year when the nominees had only 1 female artist out of the 25 mixed-gender categories available. This year, there is an improvement in the list and the Best Album category is dominated by female artists. Take a look at the BRIT Awards 2021 nominations full list here.

Best album

  • Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • Celeste - Not Your Muse
  • Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
  • J Hus - Big Conspiracy
  • Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Lianne La Havas

Best British male

  • AJ Tracey
  • Headie One
  • J Hus
  • Joel Corry
  • Yungblud

Best British group

  • Bicep
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • The 1975
  • Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Bicep
  • Celeste
  • Joel Corry
  • Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

  • 220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
  • Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
  • Dua Lipa - Physical
  • Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
  • Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
  • Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
  • Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
  • Regard with Raye - Secrets
  • Simba ft DTG - Rover
  • Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Taylor Swift

International male

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Childish Gambino
  • Tame Impala
  • The Weeknd

International group

  • BTS
  • Fontaines DC
  • Foo Fighters
  • Haim
  • Run The Jewels

Rising star award

  • Griff - Winner
  • Pa Salieu
  • Rina Sawayama

