BRIT Awards 2021 Nominees: Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Parks Lead With Three Nominations Each

Promo Image Source: Brits Instagram
The BRIT Awards are usually held in February every year, but they have been pushed this year following the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place at The O2, in London on May 11, 2021. The BRIT Awards 2021 event will be hosted by Jack Whitehall, who has been hosting the Awards for the last 3 years since 2018. The list of nominees for the awards was recently announced on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and you can take a look at it as you scroll down.
The BRIT Awards 2021 nominees have finally addressed the issue of evident gender disparity in the field of British pop, which had raised quite the conversation last year when the nominees had only 1 female artist out of the 25 mixed-gender categories available. This year, there is an improvement in the list and the Best Album category is dominated by female artists. Take a look at the BRIT Awards 2021 nominations full list here.
