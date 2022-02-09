BRIT Awards 2022 In Pics: A Look At Bevy Of Stars Who Made Style Statements On Red Carpet

Last Updated: 9th February, 2022 10:50 IST

Maya Jama's outfit was reminiscent of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. The presenter was welcoming award nominees during the red carpet show.

Little Simz went for a cool but casual look, with chunky-soled shoes and red sunglasses.

Ed Sheeran provided a huge pop of bright blue colour in a velvet suit. On the other hand, singer Anne-Marie looked fierce in a cut-away top under her tailored jacket.

Among the celebrities enlisted to hand out awards was England and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka, who joined former player Ian Wright to hand Dave the gong for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act.

Singer Holly Humberstone pulled out all the stops for Tuesday's ceremony in a lacey black dress. The singer, 22, looked sensational in the sheer dress, which sparkled under the camera flashes.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a silver gown and flaunted her ethereal figure as she took the red carpet by storm. The star added height to her frame in chic open-toe heels.

Singer-songwriter Adele went completely black, with a classic, old-school glamour look. She complemented her look with nude nails and her hair swept off her shoulders.

