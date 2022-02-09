Last Updated:

BRIT Awards 2022 In Pics: A Look At Bevy Of Stars Who Made Style Statements On Red Carpet

Here are some of the best-dressed stars who left hearts to flutter with their dazzling and catchy outfits at the BRIT awards 2022 red carpet.

Singer-songwriter Adele went completely black, with a classic, old-school glamour look. She complemented her look with nude nails and her hair swept off her shoulders.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a silver gown and flaunted her ethereal figure as she took the red carpet by storm. The star added height to her frame in chic open-toe heels.

Singer Holly Humberstone pulled out all the stops for Tuesday's ceremony in a lacey black dress. The singer, 22, looked sensational in the sheer dress, which sparkled under the camera flashes.

Among the celebrities enlisted to hand out awards was England and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka, who joined former player Ian Wright to hand Dave the gong for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act.

Ed Sheeran provided a huge pop of bright blue colour in a velvet suit. On the other hand, singer Anne-Marie looked fierce in a cut-away top under her tailored jacket.

Little Simz went for a cool but casual look, with chunky-soled shoes and red sunglasses.

Singer, dancer, and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts kept her hands warm with some very long gloves.

Maya Jama's outfit was reminiscent of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. The presenter was welcoming award nominees during the red carpet show.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com