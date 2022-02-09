Brit Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele Dominates Event With Three Wins

As the Brit Awards 2022 was presented at the 02 Arena in London, it was unveiled that Adele was among the top winners who received the award under the categories of Artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year and Song of the year. While the first two awards were for her album, 30, while the other one went for her song Easy on Me.

On the other hand, Billie Eilish won under the category of International Artist, Dua Lipa under pop/ R&B act, Olivia Rodrigo under the International song of the year, Becky Hill under Dance Act, among others. Read further ahead to take a look at the complete Brit Awards 2022 winners list.

Brit Awards 2022 winners list

Artist of the Year

Adele – winner

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice – winner

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone – winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – winner

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – ’30’ – winner

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – winner

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave – winner

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill – winner

Calvin Harros

Fred again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa – winner

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish – winner

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran – winner

Producer of the Year

Inflo – winner

Image: Instagram/@adele