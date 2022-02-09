Brit Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele Dominates Event With Three Wins

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@adele
As the Brit Awards 2022 was presented at the 02 Arena in London, it was unveiled that Adele was among the top winners who received the award under the categories of Artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year and Song of the year. While the first two awards were for her album, 30, while the other one went for her song Easy on Me.
On the other hand, Billie Eilish won under the category of International Artist, Dua Lipa under pop/ R&B act, Olivia Rodrigo under the International song of the year, Becky Hill under Dance Act, among others. Read further ahead to take a look at the complete Brit Awards 2022 winners list.
Adele – winner
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice – winner
Holly Humberstone – winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz – winner
Self Esteem
Adele – ’30’ – winner
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender – winner
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave – winner
Ghetts
Little Simz
Becky Hill – winner
Calvin Harros
Fred again…
Joel Corry
Raye
Adele
Dua Lipa – winner
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Billie Eilish – winner
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner
The War On Drugs
ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’
Ed Sheeran – winner
Inflo – winner
