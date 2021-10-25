British Pop Singer Ed Sheeran Tests COVID Positive, Will Do Performances From Home

Ed Sheeran, a British pop singer, announced on Sunday, October 24, that he has tested positive for COVID and will conduct interviews and perform from his home while isolation The Popstar made the announcement in his recent Instagram post in which he informed his fans about his COVID test, self-isolation and ask everyone to stay safe.

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID

The caption of the post read, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone."

Ed Sheeran, 30, announced the news on social media just days before the release of his new studio album. Sheeran's official website lists no shows scheduled before April. The next studio album from the four-time Grammy winner is titled "=," which is pronounced "Equals." However, there is no report that specifies which shows that he will cancel and perform from home.

UK scientists urge Boris government to 'Act Now' as Covid infections continue to rise

According to figures released on Saturday, October 23, the UK had an average of 47,000 new cases of COVID every day in the previous week, an increase of 18% from the previous week. Every day, on average, 135 people died, a 16% increase from the previous week. Britain has recorded more than 1,39,000 coronavirus deaths during the epidemic, the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia. Scientific experts recommended the British government on Friday, October 22, to ensure that coronavirus restrictions are enforced as soon as possible, as the number of new COVID cases in the UK continues to rise. Many scientists are urging the government to reintroduce some of the limits that were lifted three months ago following a year of COVID restrictions.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, October 24, that a fresh Covid ban is not in the plans, whereas advisers reiterate that taking lesser measures early to minimise rising case numbers will reduce the need for tighter restrictions later. Johnson's administration has stated that there is no need to implement a 'Plan B' at the moment. Despite the fact that Johnson has repealed the legal necessity to wear masks, he believes they should still be worn in restricted areas.

(Image: AP)